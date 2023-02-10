Cooler and breezy for Super Bowl weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Gates are now open for the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo.

If you are heading out it will be nice and warm during the afternoon with chillier temperatures and more clouds by tonight.

Dry weather and temperatures will be warm slightly above normal until Saturday with breezier conditions arriving Saturday night.

If you are staying in town or heading to Phoenix for Super Bowl Sunday, we will be mostly sunny with light winds for the afternoon.

A low-pressure system will enter our region Sunday and Monday, which will result in a gradual cooling trend cool.

More moisture will come with this next weather system and will increase our chances for rain showers, mainly looking for Sunday night in Yuma county areas.

Be prepared for breezy to windy conditions next Tuesday, where patchy blowing dust and sand will be possible.