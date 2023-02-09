Stronger winds and warmer for Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy and windy conditions again today.

Winds will calm down slightly this evening, and tomorrow breezier conditions will arrive again with possible wind gusts of 20 to near 30 MPH.

Dry and above normal temperatures will persits for the next few days.

The next weather system is expected to arrive Sunday and Monday which will bring more winds, below-normal temperatures, and a chance for rain showers.

For tomorrow it's opening day for the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, gates open at 2 p.m.

Make sure to bring your rodeo hats and lather up on sunscreen because it will be a sunny and breezy day.

Come the weekend we will increase in clouds and more wind for Saturday and for Super Bowl Sunday chillier temperatures with chances for p.m. showers is possible.