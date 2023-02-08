Warming for the remainder of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region bringing passing systems which will warm our temperatures, keep our air dry, and increase our winds.

By tomorrow afternoon, highs will warm slightly above normal for the remainder of the week.

Winds will also increase for Thursday bringing stronger northerly winds with wind speeds of 10-20 MPH and highest peak gusts of 30 MPH.

With the warmer and sunny conditions make sure to still take precautions if you plan to spend any time outdoors.

By Sunday and into early next week, we have a lower pressure system moving in, which will drop our temperatures and increase precipitation chances.

Rain chances are looking for Monday, but it's looking quite low.