Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 8:19 AM
Published 8:34 AM

Winter triple threat easing

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The winter triple threat of flu, Covid-19, and RSV is easing in the US.

Most states are now reporting low or minimal levels of respiratory activity.

According to federal data, emergency department visits for these viruses are a third of what they were a month ago.

Flu hospitalizations are nearly as low as they've been since October.

And hospitalizations for Covid-19 has been trending downward for the past few weeks.

Still, hospitals are about as full as they've ever been during the pandemic.

At least 75% of available beds across the country were in use for all of 2022.

Experts are warning that high capacity won't likely change any time.

That's partly because because people are coming to the hospital sicker than in the past.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content