Winter triple threat easing

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The winter triple threat of flu, Covid-19, and RSV is easing in the US.

Most states are now reporting low or minimal levels of respiratory activity.

According to federal data, emergency department visits for these viruses are a third of what they were a month ago.

Flu hospitalizations are nearly as low as they've been since October.

And hospitalizations for Covid-19 has been trending downward for the past few weeks.

Still, hospitals are about as full as they've ever been during the pandemic.

At least 75% of available beds across the country were in use for all of 2022.

Experts are warning that high capacity won't likely change any time.

That's partly because because people are coming to the hospital sicker than in the past.