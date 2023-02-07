7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey kills over 1,000 people

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Over a thousand people have died and several hundred reportedly injured in Turkey after a major earthquake struck near the southern turkey province Monday morning.

The Turkey and Syria death toll tops 1,600 following devastating earthquake.

The earthquake and dozens of aftershocks also impacted neighboring Syria, where the extent of their damage is just beginning to emerge amid reports of people trapped in the rubble of buildings that have been severely damaged.

This after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey.