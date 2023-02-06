Skip to Content
Slightly cooler with stronger winds to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy to windy conditions have developed across the area last night.

Winds will be slightly calmer tonight, however breezy conditions will persist into Tuesday.

By tomorrow winds will continue to come from the north with speeds of 10-25 MPH and the highest peak gusts of 30-35 MPH.

With the stronger winds, patchy blowing dust is possible before 11 am in Yuma county areas.

A warming trend is also likely through Friday or Saturday as high pressure builds across the Intermountain West.

By Sunday, a lower pressure system approaches the Desert Southwest where rain chances are possible.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

