Staying warm and dry for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure is building over intermountain west, which will boost our temperatures above normal through the weekend.

Even though we will be warmer than normal, we are still in for a wonderful weekend full of sunshine, great to spend time outdoors.

By Sunday, breezier conditions will arrive with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A weak weather system will arrive Monday bringing slightly cooler temperatures along with breezy conditions.