Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:47 PM

Staying warm and dry for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure is building over intermountain west, which will boost our temperatures above normal through the weekend.

Even though we will be warmer than normal, we are still in for a wonderful weekend full of sunshine, great to spend time outdoors.

By Sunday, breezier conditions will arrive with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A weak weather system will arrive Monday bringing slightly cooler temperatures along with breezy conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content