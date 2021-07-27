Historic gold medal accomplishment

Olympics 2020

Lee Kiefer becomes 1st American to win gold in fencing

TOKYO, Japan., (KYMA, KECY) - Team USA is beginning to rev up it's medal count in the Tokyo Games.

After not medaling on the 1st day of competition, the Americans have racked up 19 overall medals.

This ties China for 1st place.

One of the gold medals for the U.S. is historic.

Lee Kiefer becomes the 1st ever American to earn a gold in individual foil fencing.

The 3rd year medical student at the University of Kentucky is a Cleveland, Ohio native who was almost in disbelief by this epic accomplishment.

She is currently ranked #1 in the United States for fencing, and is 5th in the world.

Kiefer's father was also a fencer for Duke University in North Carolina.



