Humane Society of Yuma offering reduced adoption fees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is offering a huge discount on pet adoption fees.

The shelter is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation which is making a national call for adoptions through its Empty the Shelters program.

The humane society is participating along with over 300 shelters nationwide.

Adoptions will now cost 50 dollars or less and will include free microchipping, vaccination, and spay or neutering services for cats and dogs.

The shelter says they currently have over 100 animals ready to go.

"Our hope is that by discounting the prices for adoptions, we can help get more of these animals placed into loving homes, and then they're able to spend money on leashes, collars, toys, litter boxes, and all of those kinds of things," says Lauren Weinberg, the Development Manager at HSOY.

The offer is good from now through October 15th.

It can be used at both the humane society and the PetSmart adoption center at the Yuma Palms Mall.