Over 80 puppies admitted to the Humane Society in July

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is calling for the community's help due to a large influx of puppies.

HSOY says they've had over 80 puppies admitted this month, placing a considerable strain on its resources and capacity.

They urge the community to remember that separating young animals from their mothers can severely impact their health and development.

"We just need help to take care of the puppies… Puppies obviously don't have all their vaccines yet so they can be exposed to a lot of different diseases if they're in the shelter so we do prefer to put them in a foster home. We are in need of more fosters," says Lauren Weinberg, the Development Manager at HSOY

They add the best thing to do is to microchip, vaccinate, a spay and neuter your pets.

For more information, visit https://hsoyuma.com/index.html.