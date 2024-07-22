Skip to Content
Humane Society of Yuma partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to offer reduced pet adoption fees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to offer reduced adoption fees through July 31st.

Bissell Pet Foundation is making a national call for adoption with its "Empty the Shelters" program.

Adoptions will cost 50 dollars or less and will include free microchipping, vaccinations, and spay and neutering services.

The Humane Society of Yuma will participate along with 390 shelters nationwide to help these shelter animals find loving homes.

"I just want to emphasize the fact that every adoption helps to save a life. We are in the business of saving lives. Please, if you're considering adding a furry family member, come down to the shelter and see what we have available, you would be surprised at all the cuteness we have here," says Lauren Weinberg, the HSOY Development Manager.

For more information visit here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

