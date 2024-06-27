The Humane Society of Yuma is offering free pet microchips for a limited time

Pet microchips are small, rice-sized devices that are implanted under the skin of a pet. They contain a unique identification number that can be read by a special scanner. When a lost pet is found, a veterinarian, animal control, or an animal shelter can scan the pet for a microchip, and the identification number can then be used to contact the pet's owner. This can greatly increase the chances of a lost pet being returned to its rightful owner and decrease the number of animals entering the shelter.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is offering free microchips for pets until July 3rd.

