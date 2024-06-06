Humane Society moves to essential services due to high cases of Panleukopenia in cats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is dealing with high cases of a virus among its cat population and is asking the public to refrain from dropping off any healthy cats.

Panleukopenia is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease in cats that causes fever, vomiting, and dehydration.

The shelter says it's taking every precaution to prevent it from spreading throughout the shelter.

These safety measures include increased sanitation, vaccinations, and isolation methods.

At the moment, they will only be accepting cats that are very ill, seriously injured, or in immediate danger.

There's one way to help.

"Please come down and see the kittens, adopt, foster, even if you take them for a short period of time, you don't necessarily need to keep those kittens, we just need the public to help us get these kittens out of the shelter and out places they're getting exposed, potentially," says Dr. Danelle Jackson, a Veterinarian at the Humane Society of Yuma.

The shelter says it expects this will last more than two weeks and encourages the public to donate.

To learn where you can help visit https://hsoyuma.com/donate.html.