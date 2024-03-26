Skip to Content
Pet Talk

Pet Talk: Meet Mufasa

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
March 25, 2024 5:52 PM
Published 9:51 AM

An adorable pup looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Mufasa!

Mufasa is an 8-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 88 pounds. 

Mufasa is housebroken, low maintenance, and loves to hang out with humans. 

He gets along with other dogs but does fine without a playmate. 

Mufasa is just a mellow boy who loves to go on walks.

Come visit Mufasa at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Mufasa or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

