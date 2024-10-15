Yuma Family Pumpkin Patch is back!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Carve out a fun time at this year's Yuma Family Pumpkin Patch!

It's taking place at the Champion Church in Yuma on South Avenue 5E near 32nd Street.

It features fun activities like hay rides, games, pumpkins, and much more.

The pumpkin patch is open Fridays through Sundays for the next two weekends.

During the week, they'll be hosting local public schools for field trips.

The event coordinator Estalee Villarreal shares her favorite part.

"My favorite part is seeing all the happy faces on the kids when they come through, the excitement they get just to see all the pumpkins, all the orange shirts, and all the volunteers. It's just a great time to be with the community… We just want to invite everyone in our community to come out and experience it and have a great time with us. We'd love to have everyone see what we're all about," says Villarreal.

The pumpkin patch is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $5 and children under 3 get in for free.