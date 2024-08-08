Tacos Marlyn hosts its grand opening ceremony

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Competing for the best fish tacos in town, Tacos Marlyn hosted its grand opening on Thursday.

The restaurant says it specializes in authentic Baja-style seafood, tacos, and beverages made with quality ingredients.

The business started in Baja California in 1986 and also has a location in El Centro.

The owner tells us why she chose Yuma for the next location.

"I really like it, I feel like it's a very welcoming city. I used to live in El Centro so I'm already used to the heat, so that doesn't scare me. I really like it, we saw an opportunity and we went for it," says Owner Patricia Lara.

The restaurant is located on Fourth Ave and 29th Street and also offers a drive-thru.