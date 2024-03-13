Skip to Content
Out & About

The Chile Pepper and Mr.G’s Drive-In restaurants now offering new catering services

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 9:18 PM
Published 9:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chile Pepper and Mr.G's Drive-In restaurants are now offering new catering options.

The franchise has been a staple in the Yuma community for more than 60 years.

They hosted a Tasting Night event tonight where potential clients got a look at what their new catering services include.

The arrangement featured their classic items, as well as some new additions.

"We're just sharing some of our options for catering that we have, some new items that we are rolling out. We're just trying to share what we're able to do because we really haven't been known for catering," says Annabelle Veatch, the Catering Manager at The

They now offer new delivery and full catering services for events and businesses.

If you would like to know more about their options visit https://www.mrgsyuma.com/index.html.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

