MCAS Yuma hosts ribbon-cutting for new barracks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for new barracks at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on Friday.

We spoke to a Colonel with the Marines who shared how these new living quarters will benefit our local military.

The new barracks is a long-standing building that has been stripped to the bolts and revitalized from the ground up with things like new infrastructure, new furniture, and much-needed remodeling.

Col. Roy Nicka of the United States Marine Corps says "It's a night and day difference between what it was before and what it is now. It's been recapitalized with brand-new insides to go with the building,".

The new barracks can sleep over 350 Marines and feature new plumbing, air conditioning, and additional storage space.

The two-year 13-million-dollar renovation was made possible through the 2030 Initiative, a nationwide investment to improve the health and welfare of current and incoming Marines.

Col. Nicka says the new barracks won't only boost their quality of life, but it can motivate Marines to stay enlisted.

"This is also about retention so when marines feel valued, that is when they want to stick with the Marine Corps and that's how we keep a force that is professional and skilled beyond just first tour experience and this is an investment in the future," says Col. Nicka.

During a speech by the colonel, he says that at the end of the day, these new barracks equate to combat readiness.

"What marines do is hard and takes sacrifice. It's the least we can do by providing them a place they can call their own, keep their gear in, sleep soundly in, to recharge, refresh and be ready to fight the next day," he shares.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the newly renovated barracks were ready for Marines to start moving in.