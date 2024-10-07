Skip to Content
Local Marine recognized for his shooting on the basketball court

today at 5:16 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Marine is being recognized for his sharpshooting on the basketball court.

Staff Sergeant Montonio Kenan, a Postal Chief at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma won Player of the Year of the Pacific West Military Basketball Conference.

The conference is part of the Military Basketball Association which is made up of 35 teams from military bases nationwide.

The league offers a positive and competitive opportunity for the athletes who serve our nation to follow their passion.

Staff Sergeant Kenan says balancing his duties on the court and in the service is quite the challenge.

"Being a military athlete is probably the hardest thing to do, especially in this league where there are so many athletic people and talented players… I'm just enjoying while I can, playing as much as I can because it's my sanity, it's my safe haven, basketball,". he says.

Staff Sergeant Kenan says he plans to transition into coaching soon.

He formerly served as a coach of the Yuma Catholic High School Basketball team.

