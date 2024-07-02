Local Veteran Home hosts a 4th of July celebration for its residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma hosted its 4th of July celebration.

Residents, staff, and their families gathered for food, live music, and a small fireworks show.

The facility hosts many events, including casino nights, holiday parties, and community outings.

The event organizer says these events can act as a form of therapy for residents, allowing them to be outside and socialize with each other.

Cristal Vasquez. the Recreation Therapy Manager at the veteran home, says "I believe it gives them a sense of awareness. As to the community, they still feel a part of the community. We get to invite family in to see them and it just brings great joy to see everybody together,".

Matt Farris, a country music artist, says "It's my way of giving back to them. Everything they did is why we're here today".

The 4th of July is this Thursday, but the Arizona State Veteran State Home of Yuma says it's never too early to celebrate our Independence Day.