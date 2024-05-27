Wreath-tossing ceremony in tribute to Memorial Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wreath-tossing ceremony from the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in tribute to Memorial Day took place on Monday.

The wreath toss signifies the continuous commitment to honor and remember the sacrifices made by generations of fallen heroes.

Current soldiers, veterans, and families attended the long-standing event held under the ocean-to-ocean bridge.

The event also featured a prayer, a gun salute, and a moment of silence.

Walt Blakesley, the 1st Vice Commander of H.H. Donkersely Post 19 says "It's not a happy day, it's a day of reflection, it's a day to remember, and a day to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,".

CSM Mark Millare, the Yuma Proving Ground Command Sergeant Major adds "As a soldier, that is my promise, every single person who made the ultimate sacrifice, will be remembered,".

After the wreath ceremony, the procession attended a service at the Sunset Vista Cemetery to remember the fallen.