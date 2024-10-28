LeadHership series continues at Arizona Western College

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The LeadHership initiative at Arizona Western College (AWC) continues its commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

A panel discussion took place today highlighting local women leaders including the Mayor of San Luis Nieves Riedel" and USDA Representative Charlene Fernandez.

The panel of accomplished women shared how they overcame barriers and gave advice to those in attendance.

Two local students who attended the event shared their biggest takeaways from the discussion

Ahalam Hussein, a student at Arizona Western College "It makes you feel that you're not alone and it's not impossible to be a woman in leadership especially as a minority and different race,".

Valerie Guzman, also a student at Arizona Western College, adds "Don't let anyone defeat you because, at the end of the day, you're the one that is accomplishing. You're living for yourself not for others,".

The organizers encourage everyone, regardless of gender, to join these monthly workshops.

The next event takes place on November 25th at the AWC San Luis Learning Center in San Luis Arizona.