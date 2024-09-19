4th Ave Gym continues to give back to local high school sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) A local gym continues to give back to high school sports in Yuma.

We spoke with the founder of the 4th Ave Gym Athletic Fund and learned how they're giving back.

The foundation was created to provide much-needed resources and equipment to high school sports programs.

Its founder Justin Haile says it's his way of giving thanks to the community for supporting the gym all these years.

"We've done really well here in Yuma and we wanted to keep our money here locally. I started my own charity to be able to do that and it turned out bigger than I thought," says Haile.

Since it started in 2017, the foundation has donated $332,000 in aid.

Haile says "Our first year we brought in $12,000 and last year we brought in $90,000. We raised $40,000 in custom bricks and we donated %100 of the money back. That's all because people believe in it so I just want people to know that I appreciate their support,".

They provide resources like new scoreboards, weight room equipment, and uniforms for the boys' and girls' sports.

He shares some experiences that inspired him to take action.

"I remember San Luis High School had a bicep extension pad and it looked like the Grand Canyon. We change our own upholstery here at the gym so I took my guys and we reupholstered the whole gym," says Haile.

They've addressed needs that were long overdue.

"Antelope, we just did their first new wrestling mat in 31 years… They said now they'll be able to have wrestling tournaments because before they didn't have a mat nice enough," he adds.

And when the Yuma Catholic Cheer Team needed a break-away banner, he delivered.

Haile says "The girls would make a new banner every Friday for football games and they say it would take them hours so we were able to get them that, it just velcros right back up and they reuse it,".

He says it's only right.

"So, there's a lot of cool things that we've been able to do for this town, but that's what you should do. When people are good to you, you do a good job back," he shares.

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Somerton High School, David Barrios, who worked with Haile on several projects, tips his hat.

"Whatever the need is of that campus, he's able to help out. We're very appreciative of everything he does for us because, without him, our programs wouldn't be as successful as they are," says Barrios.

The foundation is currently working on providing scholarships for local high school athletes.

To learn where you can donate, visit https://4thavegym.com/foundation/.