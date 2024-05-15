Assistance League of Yuma Thrift Shop hosts huge sale

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Everything at the Assistance League of Yuma Thrift Shop is 50 % off through May 18th.

The Assistance League of Yuma has been serving the community for over 50 years and is a volunteer non-profit organization.

All funds from the thrift store go towards funding their programs including "Operation School Bell" which provides local children in need with clothing and school supplies, and also its scholarship program with Arizona Western College.

The thrift shop sells quality merchandise including apparel, antiques, and furniture at affordable prices.

"I would invite the community to please come and visit us, we're a wonderful thrift shop, and it's a wonderful cause. Everything that we make here, all our profits go towards our local missions here in Yuma, and nothing goes outside of our community it's all handled here," said Virginia Holtzapple, Manager at the Assitance League of Yuma Thrift Shop.

The thrift store is at 1054 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364.

The store is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information on volunteering, click here.