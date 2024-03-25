The “leadHERship” initiative at AWC hosts a special panel discussion

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The "leadHERship" initiative at Arizona Western College (AWC) continues its commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

A special panel discussion on Monday focused on women in leadership.

The panel of three accomplished women shared how they shattered barriers and made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Featured Panelists:

Maria Chavoya, AWC District Governing Board Member

Diana Gomez, Yuma County Public Health Services District Chief Health Officer

Reetika Dhawan, AWC Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs

"What we definitely plan to do is to continue empowering young women, whether it looked like what were doing right now with the leadhership program or through clubs or other activities. It"S part of our mission to be able to transform lives and that definitely includes women," says Susanna Zambrano, the Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services at AWC.

The "leadHERship" program encourages everyone, regardless of gender, to join these monthly workshops.

For more information, visit https://www.azwestern.edu/taxonomy/term/1662.