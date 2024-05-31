Yuma Rotary Club dedicates Bug Terrarium to the Children’s Museum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Rotary Club donated a new Bug Terrarium display to the Children's Museum on Friday.

The terrarium is part of an exhibit featuring animals native to the desert southwest like a scorpion, praying mantis, and a hairy tarantula.

The project gives the children a safe place to observe, learn, and appreciate animal behavior and their roles in our environment.

The Yuma Rotary Club says this project continues the club’s support and dedication to the Children’s Museum started by their past president Kevin Burge.

"Mostly I think the kids are very curious, and being curious if they're able to go and see it instead of in a book, on a page, on a flat, 2-dimensional, whereas now they can actually see it live," says Doug Richey with Yuma Rotary Club.

Families can see this fascinating display at the Children's Museum in Downtown Yuma from Thursdays through Sundays.