A CUT ABOVE: Chef Jonathan’s Southwest High Protein Chili

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 26th episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It is a little cold outside, but Chef Jonathan's Southwest High Protein Chili is a great one pot option to keep you warm and healthy through this cold season.

Ingredients

2 lbs of 90/10 Grass Fed Ground Beef

20 oz Sprouts Gourmet Bone Broth

28 oz of Sprouts Can Diced Tomatoes

28 oz Can of Cooked Black Lentils

2 Large Carrots

1 Stock of Celery

1 Large Yellow Onion

2 Fresh Roma Tomatoes

2 Cloves of Elephant Garlic

1 Hass Avocado

1 Thumb of Ginger Root

1 Thumb of Turmeric Root

2 Tbs Cheyenne Pepper

4 oz of Smoked Paprika

1 oz of Celtic Salt

1 Tbs Dried Oregano

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Black Pepper

2 Tsp Chía Seeds

2 Oz Greek Yogurt

2 oz of Sprouts Cold Pressed EVOO

Instructions

Step 1. Begin with getting your large stockpot on the stove turn your temperature to high. Once your stock is warm. Add your 2 ounces of EVOO. Chop your one yellow onion, your garlic, ginger, root, and turmeric root and add to the stockpot, Cook down for 5 to 10 minutes then add your 2 pounds of ground beef cook and tell Brown.

Step 2. Once your ground beef and vegetables have cooked down. grab two pieces of celery and cut in very thin shaved slices and diced your two large carrots. Add that into your stock pot along with your 20 ounces of beef bone broth and your Can Diced tomatoe. then add your dry spices smoked paprika, black pepper, salt, cumin, dried oregano and Cayenne pepper let cook for 20 minutes on medium heat with the lid on be sure to stir every once in a while.

Step 3. Add your canned lentils and Chia Seeds lightly stir in and reduce the heat to medium low. Give me a good stir and let cook for an additional 10 minutes. Add salt to taste dice your avocado and serve as a garnish on top of your chili along with your Greek yogurt.

This chili is a comfort meal without the added calories and a very high protein content enjoy with family & friends.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.