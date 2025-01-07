A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Persimmon Carpaccio

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 22nd episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This is a perfect appetizer to prepare when you want to make something elegant with very little time.

Ingredients

5 Firm Persimmons

4 oz Sprouts Cold Press Olive Oil

2 oz Crispy Garlic Chili Oil

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

3 oz Pomegranate Seeds

5 oz Burrata Cheese

2 oz Chopped Shelled Pistachios {Salted)

1 oz Celtic Salt

Instructions

Take your persimmons and wash them very thoroughly. Take a mandolin and carefully slice your persimmons paper thin, you’re gonna need about 30 pliable slices. In a mixing bowl, add your persimmon slices along with your 2 ounces of crispy garlic chili oil, pomegranate juice and 2 ounces of olive oil along with two pictures of salt. Make sure you coat your persimmons in the mixture very well be careful not to tear your persimmons. Just give it a light and gentle mixing after coated very well with your oil mixture place on a serving dish overlapping each other on the base of the plate. After you play your persimmon mixture on the plate and your pomegranate seeds and chopped pistachios generously on top. Sprinkle around the plate and do the same with your pomegranates. Lastly tear Burrata Cheese into small pieces and place on top of your persimmon carpaccio, finish with a drizzle of gold pressed olive oil and 2 pinches of Celtic salt. You have just made the most delicious appetizer with no fuss.

This appetizer takes about 5 to 10 minutes to prepare, but I guarantee you this is an appetizer that will while your guests with plate appeal.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.