Snow is coming to the Christmas Ville this weekend

Bundle up we have a snowstorm on the way. Our Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba is tracking a snowstorm here in Yuma and explains how this is even possible.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - 'Tis the season of snow and we are actually getting some snow right here in Yuma.

It’s the first Christmas Ville put on by the Z Fun Factory.

And there’s a special surprise locals won’t want to miss.

“Only place where you can actually play in real snow,” said Santa Claus.

The Christmas Ville will have entertainment, local vendors, and lots of holiday activities for the entire family.

There are even added attractions this year for additional fun.

“The difference is jump houses, twice the vendors, twice the fun. It’s going to be great and twice the snow. HO HO HO,” said Claus.

The holidays are also about giving back and the money raised will go to a good local cause.

“Donations wise one dollar every ticket goes to Amberly’s Place to help the Yuma Community,” said Claus.

Admission is five dollars for adults and children under three years old are free.

Or you can purchase an all-inclusive band for $20.

The Christmas Ville will start on Friday, December 15 at the Z Fun Factory.

It will begin at 5 p.m. For more details look at the event flyers below.