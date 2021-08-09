Skip to Content
Looking for a fur-ever friend? Meet Gaius!


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Do you have room in your home and your heart for a furry family member? If so, then Gaius may just be the boy for you!

Gaius is around 4-years-old.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) tells us he might be a Terrier-Pit Bull mix.

He also has some cute markings on his face that make him special.

He's medium-sized and does well with dogs smaller than himself.

Gaius loves walks, but he loves the couch even more! He's especially fond of snacks.

Gaius has been at the Humane Society for more than 3 months and is ready to find his forever home.

If you're interested in adopting him, or want to see the other animals currently available visit the HSOY website.

Pet Talk
