Miller High Life wants to give you a $10K dive bar for your backyard

(KYMA, KECY) - With many people missing out on going to their favorite bar, Miller High Life is giving one lucky person the chance to win their own personal backyard bar.

Miller High Life is hosting a contest to give one lucky winner the chance to keep on enjoying the pleasures of relaxation during the pandemic.

The contest closes on September 22, and the winners will be announced shortly after.

Along with a $200 gift card, the glorified shed will come with an actual bar with Miller High Life tap handles, quirky bar stools, a popcorn machine, Miller High Life artwork, wood paneling, dim lighting, a spot for a bouncer (if your neighbors try to enter uninvited) and beer to live the high life from your own yard for the rest of 2020.

As summer comes to a close, don’t miss your chance to keep the backyard hangs going all fall long with the Miller High Life backyard dive bar. Enter for a chance to win: https://t.co/6DHASjgVXz. pic.twitter.com/XWf1uyyhXc — Miller High Life (@millerhighlife) September 16, 2020

To enter the Backyard Dive Bar giveaway, you have to be 21+ years old. Just text “DIVEBAR” to 90464 to receive a link for the simple entry form. Or, you can enter by visiting the Miller High Life website.