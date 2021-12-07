

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Most expensive homes that recently sold in Phoenix

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that recently sold in Phoenix, Arizona on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in your state.

#10. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 2016, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 912 square feet; $45,641 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 1050, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 908 square feet; $45,842 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 1049, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 908 square feet; $45,842 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 1077, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 908 square feet; $45,842 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 2076, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 908 square feet; $45,842 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 1076, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 908 square feet; $45,842 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 2006, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 681 square feet; $61,123 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 1058, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 912 square feet; $45,641 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 6515 W McDowell Rd Unit 2051, Phoenix ($41,625,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 1,085 square feet; $38,364 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 10153 W Riverside Ave, Tolleson ($45,000,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 0 bathrooms; 3,191 square feet; $14,102 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Phoenix metro area