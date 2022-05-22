CBS 13 Sports: Kam to the rescue

Kamryn Walker scores three runs, notches a double and triple in Holtville's 5-3 win over Pilots to advance to CIF SDS DIII semifinals

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In the final home game of the season, Holtville softball head coach Melissa Snyder came through on her promise to her team in wearing a full uniform and stirrups.

Holtville head coach Melissa Snyder decked out in full uniform

"Since its the last home game, I'll take one for the team," Snyder said with a smile. "It was fun while it lasted, I'm glad it's done."

On Saturday morning at the Birger Sports Complex, the top seeded Vikings hosted the #4 seeded Pilots of the Academy of our Lady of Peace, in the second round of the CIF San Diego Section Division III playoffs.

The Vikings got right to work in the home half of the first inning. Lead off batter, junior Kamryn Walker was hit by a pitch, then advanced to third on sophomore McKinzie Toth's bunt which resulted in a throwing error at first. The Kalli Strahm at the plate, Toth strolled to second for and easy steal. Holtville had runners at second and third to start their half of the inning.

We knew they were going to throw their ace, the one with a little bit of gas," Snyder said. "I told the girls to just go up there, see the ball as long as you can and took good cuts."

Strahm would take a good cut and the lefty lofted a high fly ball to the opposite field in left. Walker tagged from third to give Holtville a 1-0 lead. Toth advanced to third. Next, with Brooke Strahm at the plate, a passed ball allowed Toth to score sliding home from third.

"I had my girls run some small ball," Snyder said. "Some fake bunts steals just to get in scoring position. It ended up working out."

To start the third, again it was Kamryn Walker, this time she crushed a pitch to deep left field, Walker rounded the bases and slide in safely with a triple. With Toth at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Walker to score from third. Holtville increased their lead to 3-0.

The Pilots would score two runs in the top of the fourth to trim Holtville's lead to 3-2. Walker also showed off her defense with a fantastic play made deep in the hole between third and short, then fired to first to Anneliese Gutierrez who finished of the play with a superb stretch to record the out.

In the top of the fifth, Gutierrez made a diving catch at first and nearly turned an unassisted double play. Her catch kept the Pilots at bay and helped Holtville cling to a one run lead.

In the home half of the fifth, with one out, again Walker delivered. This time the lefty delivered a double down the left field line. A ball in the dirt to McKinzie Toth allowed Walker to scamper to third. Another passed ball opened the door for Walker to score easily from third in what would end up being the game winning run. Holtville was back up by two at 4-2.

"When I get on base i'm just trying to get as many bases as possible," Walker said. "I'm always trying to take an extra base whether it's a passed ball or ball in the dirt."

In the top of the sixth, the Pilots started with a lead off triple off starting pitcher Kalli Strahm. That was followed by a hit batter, then a double steal by the Pilot's caused by Holtville catcher Kaitlyn Havens toss to second that was off the mark to Kamryn Walker. Walker's return home was also off the mark the the Pilots were once again within a run, down 4-3.

That's when Holtville caught a break, thanks to a heads ip play by Walker at short. Instead of throwing to first to get the out, Walker instead threw to teammate Sofie Irungaray at third. Irungaray blocked the bag from the runner who was initially called safe. Irungaray held onto the ball the runner came off the base and was called out. Instead of runners on the corners with no outs, Walker and Irungaray erased the lead runner off of third. Irungaray hurt her ankle on the play and Walker alertly grabbed the ball from her and raced towards first to keep the runner from advancing.

Holtville would add another run late and hang on to a 5-3 win and advance to the CIF SDS Division III semifinals.

"We try to go inning by inning," Walker said. "If our defense wins an inning we want to back it up with our offense. When we can trust our defense, especially our corners doing so well today, we know we can bring the bats because we know that's what sparks our energy."

Walker finished 2-2 with a double, a triple and scored three runs including the game winner. Her defensive smarts also help the Vikings pull out another tough win in the playoffs.

Right now I call her postseason Kam, she's unstoppable, she's locked in, having fun and I just love watching her play Holtville softball head coach Melissa Snyder

"We're playing our best softball when it matters most," Snyder said. "The girls who were right in the middle of everything last year have a lot of experience. When the pressure is on now is not foreign to them, it's not new to them. From last year's championship run I really think our girls have grown."

The Vikings now head to Poway on Thursday for a semifinal showdown with Imperial Valley foe and Desert League champion Calexico. The teams met twice during the regular season with Holtville winning early in the season in tournament play while Calexico defeated Holtville in Holtville. Calexico hasn't been in the postseason since 2016 and defeated Christian 8-5 at Emerson Field.

The winner of the semifinal showdown will advance to the DIII championship game. The loser will have to play again Thursday night in hopes of working their way back to the final game.