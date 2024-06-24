NBC 11 Sportscast: Gutierrez wins in return to the ring

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local boxer Erick Gutierrez defeats Antonio Millan by TKO to improve professional record to 7-1. JJ Redick introduced as Lakers head coach. The Florida Panthers take down the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 to win first Stanley Cup in Franchise History. Tennessee defeats Texas A&M in College World Series to win first national title in program history. The Padres come back to beat the Nationals in extra innings.

