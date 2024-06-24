Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Gutierrez wins in return to the ring

By
Published 11:04 PM

Local boxer wins fight over the weekend, JJ Redick introduced as Lakers head coach and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local boxer Erick Gutierrez defeats Antonio Millan by TKO to improve professional record to 7-1. JJ Redick introduced as Lakers head coach. The Florida Panthers take down the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 to win first Stanley Cup in Franchise History. Tennessee defeats Texas A&M in College World Series to win first national title in program history. The Padres come back to beat the Nationals in extra innings.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content