Gila Ridge football team is ready to take flight for the 2022 season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge went from one of the top teams two years ago in Class 4A to the bottom last season.

Now in Head Coach Jessica Slaughter’s second year, she says this season will all come down to the work her team has put in.

“Honestly they’re fired up. They’re fired up everyday. We don’t have to ask them to get fired up. They’re already there," explains Slaughter. "There’s times we have to ask them to slow it down cause you know they’re trying to hit before they should be.”

Coach Slaughter says the boys were putting in work this off season.

"We had a ton of kids out for spring work, ton of kids out for the summer,” continues Slaughter. “We’re really just kind of fine tuning things, trying to dial it up before our first game.”

According to Slaughter, a strength of this team is the senior leadership.

“This is my last freshman group that I coached so I actually got to work with them all four years and to see them grow from the freshman they were to the leaders they are now, it’s amazing,” says Slaughter.

Slaughter mentions Chase Kammann, senior linebacker and running back, who she says is always able to take command of a situation.

Kammann explained his duties as captain and says he will push his team by being a good teammate and leader.

“If they mess up bring them up, say okay you got it next time," says Kammann. "Don’t worry about it and keeping their heads up.”

As for what he hopes to accomplish this season, Kammann’s goals are simple.

“Start goal city championship, end goal state championship," Kammann continues.

Coach Slaughter says this team is capable of it all.

“They are all gas no breaks, hardworking tough gritty kids that love the game and are there for each other and there to back each other up so be ready for a fight,” Slaughter says.

Gila Ridge will play their first game against Southwest in El Centro on Friday Sept 2nd.