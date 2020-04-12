Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

AUTO RACING-OBIT-MOSS

Former Formula One driver Stirling Moss dead at 90

LONDON (AP) — Motor racing great Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90.

The daring and speed-loving Englishman was widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship.

Moss’ wife said he died peacefully at his London home following a long illness. Susan Moss says “it was one lap too many. He just closed his eyes.”

Moss was affectionately known as “Mr. Motor Racing” and had a fearless and often reckless attitude. That took a toll on his slight body and his career ended at age 31 after a horrific crash. Moss won 16 of the 66 F1 races he entered.

He said, “If you’re not trying to win at all costs, what on earth are you doing there?”

Moss was hospitalized with a chest infection in 2016 that led to him retiring from public life in 2018.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Spanish soccer team to resume training

UNDATED (AP) — Real Sociedad plans to have its players resume training individually this week. It would make it the first Spanish soccer club to resume activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club says players will have the option to start practicing at the team’s training center after the Spanish government decided to ease some of its lockdown measures.

Non-essential workers will be allowed to return to their positions this week while observing social-distancing guidelines and other restrictions

In other virus-related developments:

— Former British soccer star Kenny Dalglish has expressed “immense gratitude” to National Health Service staff after returning home from the hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis. The 69-year-old former Celtic, Scotland and Liverpool forward was hospitalized on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing symptoms.