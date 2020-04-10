Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Tokyo Olympic CEO uncertain whether pandemic will allow games in 2021

UNDATED (AP) — The chief executive of the Tokyo Games says he can’t guarantee the postponed Olympics will be staged next year because the coronavirus continues to spread in Japan. The country issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus.

Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto says “I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not. We certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer.”

The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.

In other news related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The U.S. Olympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for June 13-20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. The trials were initially scheduled for June 21-28 in a temporary pool at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The trials are the sole qualifier for U.S. Olympic team, with the top two finishers in each event earning a trip to Tokyo. The original 15-session, eight-day schedule will remain for the rescheduled trials.

— Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli says he and his famous father are both recovering from COVID-19. The son of former NFL lineman Tony Boselli writes on Florida State’s athletic department website that he dealt with the worst of the virus for about three days. The Seminoles lineman wrote he “spent days feeling miserable” and his healthy 47-year-old father with no underlying health conditions “spent three days in the intensive care unit.” Tony Boselli is now back home.

— A former Southern Miss linebacker has gone public with his coronavirus story as a warning to fellow millennials. The outbreak ended Dylan Reda’s plans to play and coach American football in the Czech Republic, and that was only the start of his problems. The 28-year-old took flights through London, Dallas and Orlando to reunite with his family in Florida days after feeling ill with what he thought was the flu. He later tested positive for coronavirus and now owes more than $20,000 in hospital bills. He has recovered, but has been criticized online for potentially endangering passengers, crews and airport workers.

— Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars switching over to PlayStation with America’s pastime on hold. Thirty big leaguers — one from each team — have signed on to play a round-robin regular season on the MLB The Show video game with the real season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Snell, a Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, will face Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett in the opener Friday night. That matchup will air on Snell’s Twitch feed, and other games will be streamed via Twitch and YouTube with MLB Network host Robert Flores providing commentary.

— New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and the NHL are bringing something new to television Saturday for fans dealing with the isolation and hardships caused by the coronavirus outbreak. It’s NHL Hat Trick Trivia. Subban is the host of the weekly 30-minute show in which contestants will answer up to three hockey trivia questions for prizes, the top one being two tickets to any game next season. Everything is filmed remotely with Subban hosting the show from his living room in Los Angeles, in the house he shares with fiancee and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn. Contestants are filmed at their homes and there is a guest player every week.

— A Japanese sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus, further threatening postponement of next month’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which has already been delayed. The Japan sumo association says a wrestler, whose name was not disclosed, has become the first confirmed case from Japan’s ancient sport.

— The defending soccer champions in Belarus have started putting mannequins in the stands as fans stay away from stadiums because of the coronavirus. Dynamo Brest has been selling “virtual tickets” to games. Those give foreign fans the right to have a mannequin with a cut-out photo attached. It comes as fans at many clubs have said they will boycott games because the virus makes going to the stadium too risky. Keeping sports arenas open has been part of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s unconventional approach to the coronavirus. He has said there is no need to close workplaces and public events.