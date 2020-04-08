Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Track world championships moved to 2022

UNDATED (AP) — The track world championships in Eugene, Oregon, have been rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022.

The event was pushed back a year because the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The track worlds were originally scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says 2022 will be a “bonanza for athletics fans around the world” with the Commonwealth Games beginning in Birmingham, England, only three days after the track worlds. The multisport European Championship is currently slated for Aug. 11-21 in Munich.

World Athletics has also postponed the bidding processes for 2023 World Athletics Series events. They will now open in November 2020.

In other developments related to the coronavirus:

— Formula One says it will furlough half of its staff until the end of May and senior executives will take pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 says senior leadership figures will take “voluntary pay cuts while still continuing to work and not in furlough,” and CEO Chase Carey will take a “much deeper” pay cut. F1 has postponed eight races so far this season and the Monaco Grand Prix has been canceled. The season is currently scheduled to begin in France on June 28. More postponements are likely to turn into cancellations, but F1 has said it is still hoping to stage between 15 and 18 races out of the original 22.

— The president of the International Paralympic Committee says the body has “cash-flow” problems because of the Olympic and Paralympic postponement until 2021. Andrew Parsons says about 5% of spending is being cut from the IPC’s budget. Parsons says the problem is due partly to broadcast rights holders who want to delay their payments until the product is delivered. Parsons says it’s not a question of “losing money” but rather some temporary belt tightening.

— The players and coach on Switzerland’s national soccer team have declined to take more than $1 million of payments that were due from their federation in 2020. The team was scheduled to play in the now-postponed European Championship in June and had two games in Qatar canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown of games has cost the Swiss soccer body millions of dollars. Federation chairman Dominique Blanc says it’s a “magnificent gesture” from the players. Blanc tested positive for the virus three weeks ago. Team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner says “we wanted to set an example and show solidarity.”

— A two-time Olympic finalist in the 800 meters has died after getting infected with the coronavirus. The Italian Olympic Committee says Donato Sabia has died. He was 56. Sabia finished fifth in the 800 at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and seventh at the 1988 Seoul Games. He also won the 800 at the 1984 European Indoor Championships. Sabia died in his hometown of Potenza in southern Italy shortly after his father also died from the virus.

— The Tokyo Olympic flame has been taken off public display in Japan. And it’s not clear when it will reappear again, or where — or under what conditions. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 26. After the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay were postponed until next year, the flame was put on display in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. It was supposed to remain on display through the end of April, but it was removed to an undisclosed location after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) declared a state of emergency yesterday that includes limiting large crowds.

NHL-OILERS-CAVE

Oilers’ Cave out of emergency surgery, remains in coma

UNDATED (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers say forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed.

The team posted on Twitter that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain Tuesday. He remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Cave’s wife, Emily, said earlier on Instagram that doctors were “fighting to keep him alive” in surgery. “We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote. “Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

The 25-year-old Cave scored one goal in 11 games with Edmonton this season.

NFL-FALCONS-UNIFORMS

Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.”

The team’s first redesign in 17 years also include white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue to use black helmets.

Each new look features red stripes. The black home jerseys will have white numbers. The all-white road uniforms include black numbers.

Falcons President Rich McKay says the redesign was influenced by feedback from fans.