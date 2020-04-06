The Latest: Doctor at French soccer club Reims kills himself

Sports

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

A doctor at French soccer club Reims has killed himself after getting infected with the coronavirus.

Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet told Le Parisien newspaper Bernard Gonzalez “is a collateral victim of COVID-19 because he had tested positive and was in isolation for 14 days. I know he had left a note to explain his decision.”

Officials at the club say Gonzalez died Sunday. He was 60.

Gonzalez had worked at the club for 23 years.

Reims remembered Gonzalez as a man with the “soul of an artist” who was in love with the six-time champions.

___

Two more golf events on the European Tour have been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That ensures there will be no play until the end of June at the earliest.

The Trophée Hassan II in Morocco from June 4-7 was postponed and the following week’s Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Stockholm was canceled and will now be played in 2021.

Eleven tour events have been either postponed or canceled because of the virus outbreak.

The next potential tournament is the BMW International Open in Germany from June 25-28.

___

Bayern Munich players have returned to training in small groups despite restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision by the German champions came after some rival clubs made similar moves. Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg have had players train in pairs or small groups.

Bayern said Sunday that the training session would “be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities.” The club added that “it goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.”

German league games have been suspended until at least April 30. Clubs and the league have discussed resuming the league without fans and with regular virus tests for players and staff.

No German league games have been played since March 8.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports