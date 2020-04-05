Sports

NFL-OBIT-TOM DEMPSEY

Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies at 73

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who played despite being born without toes on his kicking foot, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was 73.

Dempsey set an NFL record that stood for 43 years when he kicked a 63-yard, game-winning field goal for the New Orleans Saints against Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970. It wasn’t until 2013 that Matt Prater of the Broncos broke that record with a 64-yarder in Denver.

Dempsey was born in Milwaukee without four fingers on his right hand and without toes on his right foot. He kicked straight on with a flat-front shoe that drew protests from some who saw the specially made kicking shoe as an unfair advantage.

Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL. His first two seasons, 1969 and 1970, were with New Orleans. The next four were with Philadelphia, then two with the Los Angeles Rams, one with the Houston Oilers and the final two with Buffalo. He retired after the 1979 season and moved back to New Orleans.

His daughter says Dempsey died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the coronavirus. Ashley Dempsey said Sunday that her father has resided in an assisted living home for several years after being diagnosed with dementia. She said he tested positive for COVID-19 a little more than a week ago.

The Orleans Parish coroner has yet to release an official cause of death.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Trump eager for sports to resume

UNDATED (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants fans “back in the arenas” as soon as possible.

At a White House briefing Saturday Trump said fans are eager, too. He said people want to see their sports and “go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air.”

Pro sports commissioners who spoke with Trump in a Saturday conference call didn’t divulge what was discussed. But a person with direct knowledge of the call said Trump believes the NFL season will start on time on Sept. 10 with fans in seats.

A second person with knowledge of the call said some commissioners stressed to Trump that they are working on season-resumption plans that nothing can move forward without clearance from public health officials.

In other news related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— Major League Soccer’s 25th season is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, but league officials and coaches still hope the league will be able to get in a full season and with fans in attendance. The league had set a target date for re-starting on May 10, although that now seems unlikely. The anniversary of the first MLS match is Monday. On April 6, 1996, the San Jose Clash hosted D.C. United before 31,000 fans at Spartan Stadium. Eric Wynalda scored in the 87th minute, giving the Clash a 1-0 victory.

— A Serbian soccer player has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 29-year-old striker (Aleksandar Prijovic) who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial in Belgrade on Saturday. Police had arrested him and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders. He is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders. Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail.

— Scott McLaughlin was the winner of IndyCar’s second virtual race. The Australian V8 SuperCars champion was scheduled to make his IndyCar debut for Team Penske on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, but that’s been scrapped because of the suspension of sports. He is still able to compete virtually in the iRacing Series, and he beat Team Penske teammate and fellow Aussie Will Power in Saturday’s race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

— Australia’s triathlon world champion Mirinda Carfrae has found virtual reality competitions created to sustain sport amid the coronavirus outbreak have unexpected hazards. The three-time world ironman champion was competing against Jocelyn McCauley of the United States, Canada’s Angela Naeth and Jeanni Seymour of South Africa in the inaugural Ironman VR Pro Challenge women’s race when disaster struck: Her husband tripped over the cord of her smart trainer, disconnecting it and putting her out of the race. The race was shown live on Facebook.