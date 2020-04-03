Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Senators making temporary layoffs, salary reductions

UNDATED (AP) — The Ottawa Senators are making temporary layoffs and salary reductions because of COVID-19. The team’s parent company says the full-time workforce will be reduced starting Sunday, when the NHL club’s season was originally scheduled to end. Those not laid off could be placed on furlough. Others could have their salaries reduced. Health benefits will continue uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli say they will pay their 2,100 part-time employees across all of their sports and event management companies through June 30 for work that was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Samuelis’ Anaheim Arena Management company operates Honda Center, the Ducks’ home rink. They also own two large ice hockey complexes in Orange County — including Great Park Ice, the massive new winter sports facility that houses the Ducks’ training complex in Irvine, California.

In other developments related to the pandemic:

— The U.S. Women’s Open is moving from the end of spring to the middle of December. The USGA says the Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston is moving from June 4-7 to Dec. 10-13 because of rapid developments of COVID-19. That would be the latest a major championship is played. It also would be the first time an official LPGA Tour event was held entirely in December since 1966. The LPGA has also postponed or canceled the next five events on its schedule. All but the Pure Silk Championship are getting new dates later in the year.

— Major League Soccer has extended its training moratorium through April 24 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Team facilities are closed to players and staff — except for players requiring treatment that cannot be administered at their homes. Players are expected to remain in market with their teams during the moratorium to avoid the spread of the virus. The league will consider individual requests for players to travel to another city by car. MLS teams were two games into the season when it was suspended on March 12. A Philadelphia Union player with mild symptoms recently tested positive for the virus.

— A European plan is being formed to resume soccer around July and August, with domestic leagues told Thursday not to abandon competitions yet due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aspiration was outlined in a letter that has been seen by The Associated Press and was signed by UEFA (yoo-AY’-fah), the European Club Association and European Leagues body and was being sent to their members. Competitions, including UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League, were put on hold last month as the COVID-19 outbreak spread across Europe.

— The Tour de Suisse has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, removing one of the few cycling events left on the calendar before the Tour de France is due to start. The nine-day Swiss race was scheduled to run from June 6-14 and was designed to give riders a chance to prepare for the three-week Tour de France. The French race is still scheduled to start on June 27.

— The under-construction Athletes Village for the Tokyo Olympics could be used as a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients. Tokyo’s governor has been talking about the possibility of occupying the massive development on Tokyo Bay, which is to house up to 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and staff during the games. The complex, which will eventually include 24 buildings, is expected to remain unoccupied with the Olympics delayed for 16 months.

— Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was among 20 people arrested in Kenya for locking themselves in a bar and drinking alcohol in breach of a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Police say the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist was among those detained at a police station in Iten, one of Kenya’s famous high-altitude towns where distance runners train. They were in breach of a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.