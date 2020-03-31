Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINOR LEAGUES

MLB to support minor leaguers through May

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is extending its financial support to minor league players through May while suspending their contracts because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Minor league contracts have a provision allowing them to be suspended during any national emergency.

MLB is giving allowances to the minor leaguers, who are not being paid salaries.

Major and minor league seasons are on hold due to the new coronavirus. Weekly minimum salaries on full-season minor league teams range from $290 at Class A to $502 at Triple-A over the five-month season.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-MURRAY

Two-time champ expects Wimbledon to cancel

LONDON (AP) — Two-time mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray says he believes Wimbledon will be canceled.

The All England Club board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 tournament.

The grasscourt season lasts only six weeks and Wimbledon is staged when daylight hours are the longest in Britain. The club has acknowledged the short window available to it and ruled out playing without spectators.

The French Open has been postponed from May to September.

The brother of two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray was asked whether he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement. He told BBC Radio 4: “I think so. I think for them it is difficult to move the tournament back for many reasons, because you are running into other tournaments.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SWIMMER

Hungarian Olympic swimmer has coronavirus

BELGRADE (AP) — Hungarian Olympic swimmer Boglarka Kapas says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Kapas writes in an Instagram post that she had to submit to testing in order to return to training.

She says her first test was negative but a second test showed she has the virus. She is staying in quarantine at home for two weeks.

Kapas says “I don’t have any symptoms yet and that’s why it’s important for you to know that even if you feel healthy you can spread the virus.”

Kapas won gold in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2019 world championships in China and a bronze medal in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BULLS DOCUMENTARY

Documentary on Jordan and Bulls to air sooner

UNDATED (AP) — ABC/ESPN has moved up the premier of the 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls to April 19. The docuseries will be shown on ESPN on Sunday nights and on Netflix outside of the United States.

It was originally scheduled to be released in June but sports fans have clamored on social media for the series to be moved up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and with most sporting events canceled or postponed.

The news was announced on Good Morning America.

The Bulls won six NBA titles during the 1990s and were led by Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman.