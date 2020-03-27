Sports

UNDATED (AP) — There’s good news for all those who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics: You’re in for 2021.

Olympic officials have confirmed that the 6,200 or so athletes who had already punched their ticket for Tokyo will keep their spots for the rescheduled games next year. It resolves one of the key questions for marathoners, open-water swimmers and hundreds of other athletes whose qualifying process came early in the 2020 sports calendar, before the coronavirus started shutting down sports across the globe.

Still to be determined is how the rest of the spots at the rescheduled games will be allocated. Typically, the individual sports determine their qualifying procedures.

The date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the International Olympic Committee decides on a new schedule for the postponed Tokyo Games. Sebastian Coe, the Olympic great who is now president of World Athletics, said Friday there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon, but at the moment they all depend on the IOC.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to vote on Monday whether to provide another year of eligibility to spring sport athletes. That includes sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse. Those players had their seasons wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Providing similar relief to winter sport athletes, such as basketball and hockey players and wrestlers, will also be considered. There does not appear to be support for that.

— Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Marcus Smart is doing well and remains in good spirits following his positive test for coronavirus last week. Smart announced his diagnosis on March 19, seven days after Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. Boston played the Utah Jazz on March 6. Other Celtics players and staff were also tested as a precaution and those tests have all come back negative.

— ESPN NBA broadcaster Doris Burke has tested positive for the coronavirus. Burke made the announcement Friday on an ESPN podcast. Burke says she started feeling extreme fatigue on March 11, the day the NBA was shut down once it was learned that Utah center Rudy Gobert had tested positive. Burke was assigned the Denver-Dallas game on that date and fought through her symptoms to work that night. She said she had a three-day period of such deep fatigue that she couldn’t remain out of bed for more than five minutes at a time. She was eventually tested and received the results on Wednesday.

— Santa Anita has stopped live racing because of the coronavirus after receiving instructions from the Los Angeles County Health Department. The track in Arcadia, California, was preparing to run eight races when the cancellation was announced. It’s not immediately known when racing will be allowed to resume. The Santa Anita Derby won’t be run on April 4 as scheduled. It’s the major West Coast prep for the Kentucky Derby, which itself has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5.

— Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has joined the field for IndyCar’s inaugural online race as he contemplates driving in that series following his retirement from full-time stock car racing. IndyCar has followed NASCAR, IMSA and Formula One in setting up a virtual racing series to give fans content during the coronavirus pandemic that brought sports to a halt. IndyCar’s first race is Saturday and Johnson is the 26th driver to enter.

— Commissioner Roger Goodell has told NFL teams that the draft will go on as originally scheduled next month. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell said the draft will still take place April 23-25, but will be scaled down and “televised in a way that reflects current conditions.” It was originally planned as a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams were told to plan “to conduct draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow you to communicate internally, with other clubs, and with draft headquarters.”

— People familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball players have agreed to a deal that would preserve service time if the season is canceled because of the coronavirus. The agreement between MLB and the union gives management the right to cut the amateur draft in both 2020 and 2021. The person said management will advance $170 million to players in two stages. Opening day originally was to have been yesterday but has been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the virus pandemic.

— The Evian Masters women’s golf tournament has been moved to August because of the coronavirus outbreak. The event originally scheduled for July 23-26 will now be held on Aug. 6-9 at the Evian Resort Golf Club. Evian is one of the five majors on the women’s circuit. The decision was made by the LPGA Tour, the Ladies European Tour and Evian organizers.

— The Russian anti-doping agency is suspending all tests for 10 days in response to measures implemented by the government to fight the coronavirus. The move comes after President Vladimir Putin told Russians except those working in essential sectors to stay home next week. Tests stopped today and will resume on April 6.

— Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich), his wife and their foundation are donating 1 million euros, about $1.1 million, to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia. Djokovic says his foundation’s staff “will be monitoring everything” to get the equipment in place.

Ravens lose DT Brockers, who returns to Rams for 3-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all, and now he’s headed back to Los Angeles. Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Rams free agent last week but the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility due to restrictions by the NFL regarding the coronavirus.

The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain after Brockers had a physical administered by two independent doctors. Baltimore and Brockers ultimately failed to reach an agreement on an amended contract.

In other NFL news:

— The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champions, making seven starts. He had two sacks.

— The Minnesota Vikings re-signed two more of their own free agents, with new contracts for running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones. Abdullah has been the primary kickoff returner since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions in 2018. He also carved out a niche on coverage units last season. Abdullah had 203 yards from scrimmage with one receiving touchdown in a reserve role. Jones joined the Vikings in a trade with the New York Giants in 2018. He’s the second backup offensive lineman to re-up with the team this spring, joining tackle Rashod Hill.

— Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 61. The Longhorns announced that Tausch died Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden.” Tausch was a second-round draft pick by the Vikings in 1982, playing seven seasons for them. He was their starting right guard for five years, until joining the 49ers in 1989 in what was his final NFL season. It ended with a Super Bowl ring.

Georgia’s Hammonds entering NBA draft, protects eligibility

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft.

While Edwards could be the top pick in the draft, Hammonds’ draft outlook is far less certain. When announcing his plans on his Twitter account on Friday, Hammonds said he is protecting his option to return for his senior season.

DAVIS LOVE-HOUSE FIRE

House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia home of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III has been destroyed by fire.

Love, a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain, is one of the most prominent figures at Sea Island. It’s part of the “Golden Isles” about 40 miles north of the Florida state line. Love runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club, and the area is home to several PGA Tour players.

Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan says the emergency call was placed from the horse barn at Love’s house at 5:18 a.m. Friday and fire units were on the scene in five minutes. He said the Fire Department deployed 16 firefighters for the two-story home that was fully engulfed. Jordan said the caller reported the fire started in the garage, though that’s under investigation.

No one from Love’s family was injured.