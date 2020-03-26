Local travel ball team, Desert Elite staying positive

Sports

"The grind never stops." Justin Patane, Desert Elite head coach

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local travel ball clubs like the Desert Elite and Hot Sauce are taking a positive approach to their downtime.

Most kids on the team have made it a priority to practice at home individually, staying active and motivated. The Desert Elite basketball team and Hot Sauce flag football team usually host fundraisers year-round to prepare for tournaments in the summer.

However, due to the widespread of COVID-19, many plans for travel are now on a brief pause that can last until summer.

The head coach of the Desert Elite travel team, Justin Patane believes that it is better to stay healthy than to risk it.