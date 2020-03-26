Local travel ball team, Desert Elite staying positive
"The grind never stops."Justin Patane, Desert Elite head coach
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local travel ball clubs like the Desert Elite and Hot Sauce are taking a positive approach to their downtime.
Most kids on the team have made it a priority to practice at home individually, staying active and motivated. The Desert Elite basketball team and Hot Sauce flag football team usually host fundraisers year-round to prepare for tournaments in the summer.
However, due to the widespread of COVID-19, many plans for travel are now on a brief pause that can last until summer.
The head coach of the Desert Elite travel team, Justin Patane believes that it is better to stay healthy than to risk it.
Comments