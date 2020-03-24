Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

TOKYO OLYMPICS POSTPONED

Virus forces postponement of Summer Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee has decided that the Tokyo Games cannot go ahead as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The IOC says the games will be held “not later than summer 2021” but they will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The announcement was a nod to the reality that training and qualifying schedules have been ruptured beyond repair as the coronavirus spreads.

Next up for the organizers is picking a date when it might be safe again to hold such a massive event. They’ll also have to rearrange the 2021 global sports calendar.

TOKYO OLYMPICS POSTPONED-ATHLETES

Athletes have big adjustments to make

UNDATED (AP) — It’s time for Olympic athletes to stand down, relax those diet rules and dial down the training. The 2020 Tokyo Games won’t be opening in July as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delaying the Olympics to 2021 has come as a relief to some athletes but it also brings new challenges. Swimmer Federica Pellegrini has to delay her retirement to aim for her fifth Olympics while other athletes have concerns about how they will make ends meet financially.

Qualifying is another issue. Only 57% of qualifying places for the Olympics had been decided before the pandemic started affecting sporting events around the world.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Track world championships could be delayed a year

UNDATED (AP) — The track world championships in Eugene, Oregon, could be moved from 2021 to 2022 after the Olympics were postponed.

World Athletics says it is talking with organizers about “alternative dates, including dates in 2022.”

The championships in Eugene are due to run from Aug. 6-15, 2021. That would conflict with the Olympics if the same July-August slot as originally planned for 2020 is used next year.

World Athletics adds that it is looking at a new qualification system to account for the postponement and for the havoc wreaked on the 2020 schedule by the coronavirus outbreak.

NFL-BUCCANEERS-BRADY

Six-time Super Bowl champ Brady looking forward, not behind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says one day he’ll have time to reflect on a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

Right now the six-time Super Bowl champion and newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is focused on the challenge of helping the Bucs end the NFL’s second-longest playoff drought.

The 42-year-old quarterback declined during a conference call to discuss specifics about his decision to leave the Patriots. Instead he reiterated that while he cherishes what he accomplished in New England, he’s just as committed to helping Tampa Bay be successful.

NFL-NEWS

As expected, Panthers release Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Cam Newton era is officially over in Carolina. The Panthers have released the quarterback after nine seasons.

The move became a formality after the Panthers made it clear last week they were moving on from Newton, giving him permission to seek a trade before agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

In other NFL moves:

— The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a contract with free-agent linebacker LaRoy Reynolds. Reynolds played in 15 games with Cincinnati in 2019. He is expected to add depth and contribute on special teams.

— The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth. Aboushi started two games and was a backup in five other games last season in Detroit.

— The Seattle Seahawks have made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year deal with Phillip Dorsett. Dorsett addresses another need for Seattle, providing depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson.

— The San Francisco 49ers have officially announced a deal to re-sign safety Jimmie Ward to a three-year contract. The sides came to an agreement on the deal worth a reported $28.5 million last week but the team had to wait until Ward passed a physical before announcing.

— Journeyman cornerback Rashaan Melvin and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.25 million. Melvin had 68 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 13 games for Detroit last season.

— Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to free-agent contracts with defensive end Noah Spence and XFL interception leader Deatrick Nichols. Spence was a 2016 second-round draft choice by Tampa Bay and returns to the Saints after joining New Orleans for three regular season games and one playoff game last season.

— The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year contract with Jordan Ta’amu, the highest-rated quarterback during the abbreviated XFL season. He will compete with veteran Chad Henne for a backup job next season.

— Case Keenum has reunited in Cleveland with the coach who brought out the best in him. The veteran quarterback signed a three-year, $18 million free agent contract with the Browns. He’ll again be working with coach Kevin Stefanski. The pair spent 2017 together in Minnesota.

— Receiver Isaiah McKenzie has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills. His agent made the announcement on Twitter.

— The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year deals with offensive lineman Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington.

NHL-HURRICANES-COTTON BROTHERS

Hurricanes sign brother duo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers David and Jason Cotton. The team announced deals Tuesday with the forwards who closed college careers this season. The 22-year-old David Cotton was a sixth-round selection of the Hurricanes in 2015. He went on to play four years at Boston College. He received a two-year deal along with a signing bonus of $185,000. The 25-year-old Jason Cotton received a one-year deal with a $25,000 signing bonus. He played three seasons at Sacred Heart.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-PLAYER AND COACH OF THE YEAR

Toppin, Grant bring top honors to Dayton

UNDATED (AP) — Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking.

Toppin was voted the AP men’s college basketball player of the year. Grant is the AP coach of the year. They led the Flyers to a program-record 29 victories.

Toppin won the player award with 34 votes from AP Top 25 poll voters. Iowa’s Luka Garza was runner-up with 24 votes.

Grant won the coaching honor with 30 votes in his third season at his alma mater. Baylor’s Scott Drew was second with 13 votes.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-GREEN

NEW YORK (AP) — A former St. John’s basketball player has died, reportedly of the coronavirus. Lee Green was a defensive standout who played on two NCAA Tournament teams.

The Big East Conference school announced the death Tuesday without identifying a cause. The New York Post quoted former teammate and friend Lamont Middleton, linking Green’s death to the coronavirus.

Green was with St. John’s from 1991 to 1994. He played his first season under Lou Carnesecca and his final two for Brian Mahoney.

Green was from New York City. He was 49 years old.