Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO GAMES

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are probably going to happen, but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. That seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.

Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year. And Germany now says it wants the games postponed until next year at the earliest. The president of the Norwegian Olympic Committee is recommending that athletes from the country not be sent to the Tokyo Games if they take place as scheduled.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular. He said a final decision was likely to come in four weeks.

Meanwhile, a group representing track and field athletes has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Athletics Association’s statement comes a day after the International Olympic Committee set itself a four-week deadline to decide on a delay.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA

Russia backs slow approach on Tokyo games

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has backed the International Olympic Committee’s approach of taking time to consider postponing the Tokyo Games and condemned the body’s critics.

The IOC says it will make a decision within four weeks and the Russian Olympic Committee endorsed that plan by calling for “complete support.”

The ROC says “we view as unacceptable any attempts to bring pressure on the organizations in charge responsible of staging the games and to force them to take rash decisions.”

Russia was faced with sending a neutral team to the Tokyo Olympics under sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency. But those measures can’t be implemented until there’s a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where hearings have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak. It’s unclear whether CAS could still rule before the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Spain to continue soccer suspension

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation and the Spanish league say the suspension of professional soccer in the country will continue until government officials “consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.”

The soccer competitions had been initially suspended for two weeks, but on Sunday the government said the country’s state of emergency would likely be extended, meaning the entire nation may have to remain in lockdown until at least April 11.

In other sports-related developments stemming from the coronavirus:

— The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The latest postponement means there will be no Formula One races until the middle of June at the earliest. The race at the Baku City Circuit was scheduled for June 7. The first seven races of the Formula One season had already either been postponed or canceled.

— Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa says he has contracted the coronavirus. Van der Burgh retired from competitive swimming but says he has been struggling for two weeks with the illness. He is also adding his voice to concerns for the well-being of current athletes if the Tokyo Olympics are held as scheduled in July and August.

NFL

Redskins acquire quarterback

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Washington Redskins have acquired quarterback Kyle Allen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The 24-year-old becomes competition for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Allen started 12 games for the Panthers last season with Cam Newton injured. New Washington coach Ron Rivera coached Allen with Carolina in 2018 and 2019. Allen has thrown for 3,588 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 NFL games. Rivera had said he wanted a veteran to compete with Haskins for the starting job in 2020.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Brian Hoyer is returning to the New England Patriots for a third time. Hoyer’s agent says the veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots. The 34-year-old began his career as Tom Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. Hoyer becomes the third quarterback on New England’s roster. He joins Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

— A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead. The person says Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal. Financial terms were not known.

— The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year contracts for safety Chris Banjo and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. The Cardinals announced they were re-signing both players on Monday. The 30-year-old Banjo played in 13 games last season for Arizona and was a valuable contributor on special teams. The seven-year veteran also provides depth in the secondary. The 26-year-old Bullard played in nine games last season and started six.

— The Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray. That word comes from a person familiar with the deals, which won’t be official until Treadwell and McCray pass physicals. The Falcons also have re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

NHL-PREDATORS-INGRAM

Predators sign goaltender Ingram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract. The deal announced by Predators general manager David Poile is worth more than $2 million at the NHL level over the length of the contract.

The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins.

Ingram was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL draft. He played for Canada in the 2017 World Junior Championship.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sabrina Ionescu is unanimous choice

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year. She is only the second player to be a unanimous choice. The other is former UConn star Breanna Stewart. Oregon’s star guard received all 30 ballots from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 poll each week. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds this season as well as having eight of her 26 career triple-doubles.