Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Calls for the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics continue to mount.

A worldwide group representing Olympic hopefuls is now urging the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Summer Games until the coronavirus pandemic is under control. In a news release Sunday, Global Athlete says that as the world unites to limit the spread of COVID-19, the IOC must do the same.

The show of solidarity among Olympic hopefuls adds to the dozens of individual athletes who have come out against the IOC’s current stance, which is to start the games as scheduled on July 24.

USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel has urged track’s international federation to advocate for postponement of the Games. USA Swimming has made a similar plea.

Brazil’s Olympic Committee has called for the Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2021. And the Norwegian Olympic Committee says the Games shouldn’t take place until the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide.

The IOC is in consultation with the World Health Organization and has stuck to the position that it’s too early for drastic decisions.

In other virus-related developments:

— Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced he is teaming up with J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to school kids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Isaac also says he’ll be helping families obtain boxes of non-perishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal and cereal and instant rice. He says the breakfasts and lunches will be grab-and-go style, and a nurse will be on site for the pickups. Issac says, “We cannot just sit on our hands while this is going on.”

— Just hours after the Australian government called for its citizens to cancel all non-essential travel, the Australian rules Australian Football League announced it was postponing its seasons until May 31. Australia’s various football leagues were among the few remaining professional sports playing on across the globe in its attempts to halt the spread of the virus.

— The $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year. That’s according to an announcement from the Dubai Media Office, a governmental agency. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over concerns about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.