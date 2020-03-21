Sports

NFL-NEWS

Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

UNDATED (AP) — Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.”

The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity.

The deal guarantees $50 million and includes a $10 million signing bonus and $15 million salary for 2020. The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.

He joins an offense that led the NFL in passing yards last season. The aerial attack features a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

In other NFL news:

— Running back Todd Gurley has accepted a contract with the Falcons, one day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams. The one-year, $6 million agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal, who also says Gurley needs to pass a physical. Gurley rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams, but he ran for a career-low 857 yards last year.

— The Bills have confirmed they are acquiring receiver Stefon Diggs in a multi-draft-pick trade with the Vikings. The trade was agreed to Monday and announced Friday by both teams. Minnesota gets four draft choices, including the 22nd overall in the upcoming draft. Diggs has topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his past two years.

— The Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Eric Ebron, giving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another proven red zone target. Ebron reached the Pro Bowl in 2018 while catching 13 touchdowns but was limited most of last season while battling an ankle injury. The Steelers also agreed to terms with guard Stefen Wisniewski, a Pittsburgh native.

— The Broncos have worked out a two-year deal with former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it’s worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has three dozen rushing touchdowns over the last four seasons and 47 touchdowns overall. Gordon totaled 908 scrimmage yards after recording over 1,200 scrimmage yards in three straight seasons from 2016 to ’18.

— Saints left guard Andrus Peat has agreed to a five-year, $57.5 million contract that keeps him in New Orleans. The package virtually ensures the entire 2019 starting offensive line will return.

— The Cowboys are bringing back several of their depth players, reaching agreements with linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March, Dallas also re-signed offensive lineman Joe Looney and worked out a deal with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

— Defensive end Everson Griffen and his agent say they were unable to come to contract terms with the Vikings due to salary-cap constraints. Griffen is the longest-tenured player on the Vikes, having played 10 seasons in purple and recording eight sacks in 2019.

MLB-NEWS

Judge reveals he had collapsed lung, says rib improving

UNDATED — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has revealed he had a collapsed lung that has healed and said his broken rib is improving.

Judge had a CT scan on Friday and he said it showed that a “pneumothorax came back completely gone.”

The Yankees announced two weeks ago that Judge had a stress fracture to his first right rib. Judge says the bone is “healing the way it should be.”

The 27-year-old didn’t play in any spring training games because of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.

With opening day pushed back into mid-May at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak, Judge has more time to recover without missing games.

Also around the majors:

— Hard-throwing Padres reliever Andres Munoz and minor leaguer Reggie Lawson have undergone Tommy John surgery. Munoz made his major league debut for San Diego last season, going 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 innings over 22 games. The 22-year-old Lawson was 3-1 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts with Double-A Amarillo last season before being shut down by elbow pain.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

USA Swimming wants Olympic postponement

UNDATED (AP) — The head of USA Swimming is calling for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

CEO Tim Hinchey has sent a letter to leadership at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee urging it to push for a 12-month delay. In his letter, Hinchey noted the unimaginable disruptions athletes have experienced during the coronavirus crisis.

The committee didn’t immediately respond to the letter. But earlier Friday, its leaders said there was no rush to postpone the Olympics.

In other virus-related developments:

— The Florida Panthers have been told by the state Department of Health that a part-time employee at the team’s arena tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee tested positive on March 15 and is self-quarantined while receiving medical care.

— The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the decision was made “with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”

— The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus. The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5. The season was slated to begin on April 18.

— Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus. In a message on social media, Hamilton says he’s shown “zero symptoms” but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off.

— Formula One is setting up a series of virtual races to replace postponed or canceled Grand Prix events. The series says a “number of current F1 drivers” will take part in the races, with the first set for Sunday.

— The LPGA Tour commissioner has provided a little hope amid more postponements. He says the ANA Inspiration has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13. The LPGA’s first major in the California desert had been scheduled for April 2-5. It’s the first postponed LPGA event to be rescheduled.

— All rugby in England below the top-flight Premiership has been canceled for the season. The chief executive of the Rugby Football Union says the decision was taken “to assist with long-term planning and provide clarity to the game at a time of continuous change” during the virus outbreak.

— The Olympic flame has arrived in Japan from Greece and was greeted in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan. The flame touched down Friday amid questions about whether the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday, entitled “Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and COVID-19” and signed by its president and secretary general. The body said it urged the IOC to provide an “insight on the central milestones” in the process leading to the final decision on whether the games will be held.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-AP ALL-AMERICANS

Toppin a unanimous All-American

UNDATED (AP) — Dayton star Obi Toppin (OH’-bee TAH’-pihn) is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press college basketball All-America team.

Toppin is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American after averaging 20 points. 7.0 rebounds and shooting 63% in a breakout season. The 6-foot-9 sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program’s highest ranking in the final AP Top 25.

Toppin is joined on the First Team by Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Bulldogs losing Edwards to NBA draft

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia guard Anthony Edwards has announced his plans to enter the NBA draft after leading all NCAA freshmen in scoring.

Edwards’ spot in the next NBA draft was expected even before he played his first game for the Bulldogs. The Atlanta product was one of the nation’s top recruits last season and has been regarded as one of the top draft prospects.

The 6-foot-5 Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

In other college basketball news:

— Loyola Marymount has hired Stan Johnson as its basketball coach, replacing Mike Dunlap. Johnson spent the last five years at Marquette, most recently as associate head coach. The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2019. He was also on coaching staffs at Arizona State, Drake, Utah and Cal State Northridge. Dunlap was dismissed on March 8 after going 81-108 in six seasons.

— North Florida and men’s basketball coach Matthew Driscoll have agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2025. Driscoll has spent the last 11 seasons at UNF and led the Ospreys to the NCAA Tournament in 2015. He is 184-179 at UNF, with 105 of those wins coming in Atlantic Sun Conference play.

— UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program, giving him a six-year contract. The school didn’t disclose contract details, and the hiring pends official approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Kennedy replaces Robert Ehsan, who lasted four seasons as the Blazers head coach.

NHL-PREDATORS-HARPER

Predators sign prospect to entry-level deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Patrick Harper to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old Harper just finished his senior season at Boston University matching his career high with 37 points and a career-best 14 goals. The 5-foot-7, 150-pound forward finished 15th in the NCAA among all skaters averaging 1.16 points a game and was second on his team in points to David Farrance, also a Predators’ prospect.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MICHIGAN STATE-LAWSUIT

Judge says lawsuit filed by MSU football staffer should be dismissed

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has recommended that a former Michigan State football staff member’s claims against former Spartans football coach Mark Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former school President Lou Anna Simon should be dismissed.

Curtis Blackwell filed a lawsuit in November 2018 claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against three players in 2017. Dantonio, Hollis and Simon were named as defendants in the suit. Two MSU police detectives were also named as defendants.

Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens said in a filing that the case against Dantonio, Hollis and Simon “appears to have been prosecuted for an improper purpose and should be dismissed.” Berens did not recommend dismissing the claims against the detectives.

BASKETBALL-OBIT-ERICKSON

Former Bucks GM, Wisconsin coach dies

LENEXA, Kansas (AP) — Former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach John Erickson has died at 92.

Erickson served as the Bucks’ general manager from 1968-70. He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select eventual NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft.

IDITAROD

3 mushers rescued

UNDATED (AP) — Three mushers participating in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race were rescued Friday after they activated their SOS beacons because of deep overflows of water on the trail near the last checkpoint before the finish line in Nome.

Even before the rescue of 52-year-old Tom Knolmayer, 28-year-old Sean Underwood and 37-year-old Matthew Failor, more than one-third of the participants in this year’s 1,000-mile race had quit largely because of conditions. The winner, Thomas Waerner of Norway, arrived at the finish line in Nome early Wednesday.

Iditarod officials confirmed the three rescued Friday had officially withdrawn from the race. That brings the number of those who scratched to 22, short of the record of 24 set in 1980. In this year’s race, another musher also was removed for not being competitive.