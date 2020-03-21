Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Second Ottawa Senators player tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player was part of the recent road trip that included NHL games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles. The total number of people on the trip was 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight have been tested, and two positive results were received. The team is awaiting more results from tests given over the past three days.

Everyone on the California trip was instructed to self-quarantine on March 13. The team says it is actively monitoring the situation and following all appropriate and professional guidelines.

In other virus-related developments:

— Health concerns and travel bans that have closed international borders because of the new coronavirus pandemic have forced the International Ice Hockey Federation to cancel the men’s world hockey championships. The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be held in Switzerland in May was formally announced Saturday. The move essentially wipes out the IIHF’s entire spring calendar of world championship of events after the women’s and Under-18 men’s tournaments were canceled earlier this month. Due to the pandemic’s global scale, the council ruled there was no possibility of relocating the championship to another country.

— The U.S. track federation has added its name to a growing chorus of calls to postpone the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus. In a letter to the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel urged the federation to advocate for the postponement of the Games, which are to start July 24. The track federation joins USA Swimming, which sent a similar letter to the USOPC on Thursday.

— Brazil’s Olympic Committee is calling for the Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2021. The Brazilian body said in a statement published on Saturday that the decision is a necessity due to the seriousness of the pandemic and “the consequent difficulty for athletes to keep their best competitive level.” And the Norwegian Olympic Committee says the Games shouldn’t take place until the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide.

— Saturday marks the 10th full day of the NBA’s shutdown, a stoppage that has cost the league 75 games and counting. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says it’s too soon to tell what the economic impact will be. He says the league is considering all options — best-case, worst-case and countless ideas in between — as it tries to come to grips with this new normal. By April 15, the day the regular season was supposed to end, the NBA will have missed 259 games.

— The owners of the Boston Bruins say they have established a $1.5 million fund for employees of the team and TD Garden who have lost work because of the suspension of the NHL season. The Bruins were the last team in the league to commit to taking care of part-time and game-day employees. According to a statement from the team, the Jacobs family would help workers “who will be financially burdened if the six remaining regular season Bruins games are not played.”

— Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus. In a message on social media, Hamilton says he’s shown “zero symptoms” but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off. He said he hasn’t been tested because test kits are in short supply and “there are people who need it more than I do.”

— Auto racers around the world are moving online while the coronavirus pandemic keeps them off the track. Drivers from Formula One, NASCAR and other leading series are using simulators to stay sharp and entertain fans — and finding they’re struggling to keep pace with pro gamers. Since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was called off last weekend, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has been racing online, as has McLaren’s Lando Norris. F1, NASCAR and INDYCAR have had drivers sign up to take part in virtual races in place of real ones, and sports networks with time slots to fill are saying they’ll air them.

— A handful of golf mini tours are continuing to play through as coronavirus fears shut down major sports leagues across the world. The Cactus Tour in Phoenix this week was won by two-time major champion Anna Nordqvist and the Outlaw Tour held a men’s event across the Valley of the Sun. The Cactus Tour instituted preventative guidelines to prevent spread of the coronavirus, sanitizing golf carts, limiting one rider per cart and asking for social distancing on the course.

— Gulfstream Park has dropped purses for its seven stakes races on Florida Derby day by 20.5%. Track officials say the changes for next Saturday were necessitated by the loss of on-track handle and revenue from the track’s casino. The biggest hit went to the Florida Derby itself, which was to have a $1 million purse and now will be run for $750,000. Purses for the Gulfstream Park Oaks and the Kitten’s Joy were trimmed by $50,000 apiece, while the Cutler Bay and the Sanibel Island will be run for $100,000 each, down from the originally planned purse of $125,000.

NFL-FREE AGENCY-WAITING GAME

Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market

UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney didn’t have to wait long to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college.

They were No. 1 overall draft picks.

Now they are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason.

Winston, the top pick in the 2015 draft, has been supplanted as starting quarterback in Tampa Bay by Tom Brady and is in danger of being on the wrong end of the NFL’s version of quarterback musical chairs.

Clowney, who was the No. 1 pick the year before Winston, hasn’t been able to find the megacontract he hoped for in the opening days of free agency and might eventually have to settle for a more reasonable contract either to remain in Seattle or sign someplace else.

Newton, who went first in 2011, isn’t quite on the open market yet but is having an acrimonious breakup in Carolina. The Panthers are signing a replacement in Teddy Bridgewater and giving Newton permission to pursue a trade even though he said he never wanted to leave. With no trade partners willing to jump for a quarterback coming off a season-ending foot injury, Newton might ultimately just get released and join a list of many players still seeking a new home.

IDITAROD

3 mushers rescued

UNDATED (AP) — Three mushers participating in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race were rescued Friday after they activated their SOS beacons because of deep overflows of water on the trail near the last checkpoint before the finish line in Nome.

Even before the rescue of 52-year-old Tom Knolmayer, 28-year-old Sean Underwood and 37-year-old Matthew Failor, more than one-third of the participants in this year’s 1,000-mile race had quit largely because of conditions. The winner, Thomas Waerner of Norway, arrived at the finish line in Nome early Wednesday.

Iditarod officials confirmed the three rescued Friday had officially withdrawn from the race. That brings the number of those who scratched to 22, short of the record of 24 set in 1980. In this year’s race, another musher also was removed for not being competitive.