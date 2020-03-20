CBS to broadcast Classic March Madness games

Sports

This year's NCAA basketball tournament was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But to fill the void, CBS has come up with a way for you to still get somewhat of a March Madness fix.

According to the NCAA, CBS is going to reair some classic March Madness games beginning this weekend.

On Saturday, Sunday, and then next Saturday. Three games will air each day.

They include eight national title contests and one elite eight matchup -- all from the '80s and '90s.